Anna Maria Boschman 96 years of age. Passed away peacefully at Ilumba Gardens, Kelso. Much loved wife of Wim (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Janine, Robert and Margaret, and Edward. Adored Oma to Gregory and Christine, Anita, Laurel and Genevieve. Oma to great grandchildren Charlie and Gabriella. TOO WELL LOVED TO EVER BE FORGOTTEN Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Anna's Life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am on Friday 28 June, 2019.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 26, 2019