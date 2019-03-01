|
Anthony William BOOTH (Tony) 29/7/1945 - 27/2/2019 Passed away with his family at his side. Loved husband of Anne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vicki & John, Kathy & Troy, Darren & Therese, Andrew (dec), and Chris. Proud and loving Pop to seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Joan and Eileen, and his brother Brian. ONE NEVER TO GIVE UP AND STRONG TO THE END Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the St Ignatius Church Oberon at 12 midday on Wednesday 6 March 2019. Interment at Oberon Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 1, 2019