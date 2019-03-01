Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY BOOTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY BOOTH


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
ANTHONY BOOTH Notice
Anthony William BOOTH (Tony) 29/7/1945 - 27/2/2019 Passed away with his family at his side. Loved husband of Anne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vicki & John, Kathy & Troy, Darren & Therese, Andrew (dec), and Chris. Proud and loving Pop to seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Joan and Eileen, and his brother Brian. ONE NEVER TO GIVE UP AND STRONG TO THE END Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the St Ignatius Church Oberon at 12 midday on Wednesday 6 March 2019. Interment at Oberon Cemetery will follow.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.