Barbara WOTTON


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara WOTTON Notice
Barbara Anne Wotton 16/3/33 -29/5/19 The relatives and friends of the late Barbara Anne Wotton who passed away peacefully at age 86 at Camden House in outer Sydney on Wednesday 29th May 2019. Barb was the loving wife of Lance (deceased) and a loving and devoted mother to Chris, Greg , Dehanne and David and grandma and great grandma to their families. To give thanks for her life her funeral will take place in the South Chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden Valley Way, Leppington at 11.30am on Monday 3rd June. Michelle Roffe Funerals, 17 Hill St, Camden NSW 0246552800
Published in The Western Advocate on June 1, 2019
