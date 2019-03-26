|
Barry Tobin Late of Bathurst, formerly of Wattle Flat 76 years of age. Passed away peacefully with his loving partner Margaret at his side on 22 March 2019. Much loved brother-in-law of Susan & Peter (dec), Rob & Beth and Michael & Dee. Beloved step-brother of Brian Webber & Heather. Loved by his extended family. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Barry's Life at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, at 10.30 am, Friday 29 March 2019. Interment at Bathurst Lawn Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019