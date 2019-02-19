|
|
THOMPSON Betty Agnes 8/9/1925 - 15/2/2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Tom (dec.). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Kim (dec.) and Edward (dec.). Much loved Nan of Samantha and Tamara. Cherished daughter of Roy and Lena Hobson. Loved sister and sister-in-law. Aunty Bet to many, friend to all. AT PEACE Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Betty's life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel at 11.00am, Thursday 21 February 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daffodil Cottage can be made at the chapel.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019