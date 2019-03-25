|
|
VINCENT, Coral Maude 17.12.1958 - 14.3.2019 Dearly loved mother of Jody, Jamie, Luke, Zeb (deceased), Sam, Sarah, Brodie and Alice. Cherished Nan of her 17 grandchildren. Fond partner of Kevin Hutchin. Loved sister, auntie and niece. Sadly Missed Forever In Our Hearts The relatives and friends of Coral are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on THURSDAY March 28th 2019, commencing at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 25, 2019