|
|
Coralie May GORE (Terri) - nee VENN 96 Years of age. Formerly of Lilydale Tasmania. Late of 'Homeleigh' O'Connell. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on 19 February, 2019. Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert & Prue, Jon & Debbie, Peter & Sylvia, and Michael & Helen. Unique Nanna of Harriet, William, Michael, Suzanne, Stephen, Andrew, Olivia and Charles. Great grandmother of seven. BACK WITH HER BELOVED PADDY Funeral details will be published at a later time.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 23, 2019