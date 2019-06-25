|
David John Hoyle 65 years of age. Passed away at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Genele. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daniel & Melissa and Makaelia. Proud and loving grandfather of Tayla. Son of May and Reg (dec). Survived by his sisters Margaret & Nancy and his brothers Geoffrey & Michael. TAKEN TOO SOON Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of David's life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on Monday 1 July, 2019 at 10.30 am.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 25, 2019