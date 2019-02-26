|
VENARDOS, Efthemia 21st February, 2019 Late of Coogee and formerly of Bathurst Beloved wife of Theo (deceased). Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 97 Years May her memory be eternal. Efthemia's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 72-76 Gardeners Road, Kingsford on THURSDAY 28th February, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matravilie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. ANDREW KENNEDY FUNERALS (02) 9663 0408 Proudly Australian Family Owned
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019