Home
Services
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
72-76 Gardeners Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Efthemia VENARDOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Efthemia VENARDOS

Notice Condolences

Efthemia VENARDOS Notice
VENARDOS, Efthemia 21st February, 2019 Late of Coogee and formerly of Bathurst Beloved wife of Theo (deceased). Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 97 Years May her memory be eternal. Efthemia's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 72-76 Gardeners Road, Kingsford on THURSDAY 28th February, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matravilie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. ANDREW KENNEDY FUNERALS (02) 9663 0408 Proudly Australian Family Owned
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.