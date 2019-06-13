Home
BARNES, Elaine Merle (nee Brown) Passed away peacefully at Cheriton Retirement Village on June 11th 2019, formerly of Kelso. In her 90th year. Beloved wife of Gordon (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Henry, Allan & Dianne, Tom & Colleen, Susan & John, Mary & Ivan, Peter & Donna, Colin & Kim. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. In God's Care The relatives and friends of Elaine are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Cathedral of St Michael & St John, William Street, Bathurst on TUESDAY June 18th 2019, commencing at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 13, 2019
