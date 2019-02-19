Home
Eleanor Mary Therese ROBINSON

Eleanor Mary Therese ROBINSON Notice
Eleanor Mary Therese Robinson 85 years of age. Passed away peacefully on 14th February, 2019. Much loved wife of Patrick (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Michael, Gerard, Christopher and Lisa, Maria and Greg, Bernadette, Andrew and Dilhani. Grandma of 8 and Great Grandmother of 2. A BEAUTIFUL SOUL AT REST - FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street, Bathurst, at 2.00pm on Friday 22 February, 2019, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019
