Eleanor Mary Therese Robinson 85 years of age. Passed away peacefully on 14th February, 2019. Much loved wife of Patrick (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Michael, Gerard, Christopher and Lisa, Maria and Greg, Bernadette, Andrew and Dilhani. Grandma of 8 and Great Grandmother of 2. A BEAUTIFUL SOUL AT REST - FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street, Bathurst, at 2.00pm on Friday 22 February, 2019, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019