Felicity Anne McMahon 48 years of age. Died with her family by her side at Bathurst Hospital on 9 June, 2019. Much loved daughter of John and Kathy. Cherished sister of Marie-Louise and Stephanie. Aunt to Mickaela, Olivia, Emma, Lara and Matilda. IN GOD'S CARE Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the Assumption Catholic Church, Mitre Street, Bathurst, on Monday 17 June, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a Committal Service at the Bathurst Crematorium.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 13, 2019