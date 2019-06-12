Home
Florrie Irene Weekes 91 years of age. Passed away peacefully at home. Much loved wife of Reg (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynn and Iqbal, Suzanne, Andrew and Ulbolsyn. Much adored Grandma to their children and grand children. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Relatives and friends are invited to attend at Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Michael and St John, Bathurst, on Friday 14 June, 2019, at 10.00 am, followed by interment at Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 12, 2019
