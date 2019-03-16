Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick DOCKING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Thomas DOCKING

Notice

Frederick Thomas DOCKING Notice
DOCKING Frederick Thomas Monday 11th March 2019

Late of North Nowra.

Formerly of Bathurst, Seaforth and

Surrey Hills (Vic).



Wife Florence Joyce (Joy).

Daughter Janice Furyk.

Sons Andrew and David Docking.

Seven loved grandchildren and

four great-grandchildren.



Aged 95 years



'Dearly missed by his family,

community and church'



Fred's funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens,

Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Saturday 23rd March 2019 at 11am.



Relatives and friends invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Amnesty International.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.