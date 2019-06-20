Home
GIL SCHRADER 77 years of age. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Helen. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mark and Justine, Stephen and Samantha, Leanne and Mark, Lisa and Brian, and Joye (dec). Adored Pop to Shayden, Charlie, Emma, Elsa, Brooke, Scott, Corey, Jake, Luke, his 6 great grandchildren and all his extended family. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gil's life at the Oberon RSL Club on Monday 24 June, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Oberon Lawn Cemetery. People attending are invited share their memories of Gil during the service.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 20, 2019
