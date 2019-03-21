|
|
COLE, Gwyneth Mary (nee: Jones) "Gwen" 18th March 2019 at Pioneer House, late of George Street, Mudgee. Beloved wife of Noel (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip & Janet, Brenden & Kerry and Noela (dec). Adored Grandma, Great Grandma, sister and aunty. Aged 95 years "Rest in Peace" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Gwen Cole, which will take place at 11:00am on Monday 25th March, 2019 at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, Mudgee, thence for Mudgee Lawn Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Pioneer House. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in The Western Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019