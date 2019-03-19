Home
EVES, Harold Bertie 10.7.1951 - 16.3.2019 Dearly loved husband of Kerry, loved father and father-in-law of Mandy & Alan, Craig & Cindy, Christopher & Susan, Mark & Alyson. Cherished Poppy of Jessica, Brittany, Jake, Hudson, Gracie, Harrison, Georgie, Jordan, Corbin, Ruben, Hallie and Mason. Beloved son and son-in-law of Roy (deceased) & Merle Eves, Roy (deceased) & Hazel Tilley. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Elaine & Barry, Shirley & John (deceased). Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Forever In Our Hearts The relatives and friends of Harold are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on SATURDAY March 23rd 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Special thanks to Bathurst Base Hospital and Daffodil Cottage for their care and support.



Published in The Western Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019
