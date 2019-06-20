Home
Helen May PARSONS

PARSONS, Helen May Passed away peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home on June 15th 2019, formerly of White Rock. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Tim (deceased), loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin (deceased), Jeffery, Barry, Boyd, Fay, Ross, Ralph and their partners. Beloved Nanny Tim to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Jean. In God's Care The relatives and friends of Helen are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Church of The Assumption, Mitre Street, West Bathurst on MONDAY June 24th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 20, 2019
