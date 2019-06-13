Home
PRACY, James Roland (Jim) 11.6.1939 - 3.6.2019 Late of Eglinton, formerly of Ambarvale, NSW. Beloved husband of Beryl (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Deidre & Stephen, Lorraine & Geoff. Cherished Pop of Jarred, Jessica, Andrew, Michelle and great grandfather of Jaidah, Miah, Lawson, Layla, Nash and Tate. Loved brother of Robert, Kevin, Keith, Noel, Hazel, and Shirley (all deceased), Ron and Bruce Pracy. Alfred, Ronald and Thomas Rayner (all deceased). Loved brother-in-law and uncle of his family. So Dearly Loved, So Sadly Missed Mum & Dad Reunited The relatives and friends of Jim are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on MONDAY June 17th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Thankyou to all the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Bathurst Base Hospital.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 13, 2019
