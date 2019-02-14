|
POUND, Janet Lorraine (Howarth) 13.09.1938 - 13.02.2019 Passed away at Blayney Hospital. Loved wife of Harold (deceased). Much loved mother of Deborah (deceased), Lorretta and Daryll Buerckner, Lorraine and Denis Bowers. Devoted "Nan" of grandchildren Chantelle, Courtney and Nigel and great grandchildren Paris, Estella and Macauley. Dearly loved by her brothers, sisters and their families. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Janet are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, Carcoar on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Carcoar Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019