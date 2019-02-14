Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet POUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lorraine (Howarth) POUND


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Janet Lorraine (Howarth) POUND Notice
POUND, Janet Lorraine (Howarth) 13.09.1938 - 13.02.2019 Passed away at Blayney Hospital. Loved wife of Harold (deceased). Much loved mother of Deborah (deceased), Lorretta and Daryll Buerckner, Lorraine and Denis Bowers. Devoted "Nan" of grandchildren Chantelle, Courtney and Nigel and great grandchildren Paris, Estella and Macauley. Dearly loved by her brothers, sisters and their families. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Janet are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, Carcoar on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Carcoar Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.