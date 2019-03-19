|
|
FORDE, Janette Valerie (Jan) 16.1.1957 - 17.3.2019 Dearly loved wife of Mick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie & Colin Booth, Scott & Hayley, Corey & Holly, Katrina & Dan Milne. Adored Nan of Taylor, Madison, Liam, Ayden, Isabelle, Patrick, Katie, Harry, Mia, Caiden and Ollie. Beloved daughter and daughter-in-law of Lola & Chris (deceased) Noonan, May & Stan (both deceased) Forde. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Billy (deceased), Gregory (deceased), Chris & Victoria, Therise & Darryl, Patricia (deceased), Johnny & Annette. Much loved auntie of her nieces and nephews. Forever In Our Hearts The relatives and friends of Jan are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Cathedral of St Michael & St John, William Street, Bathurst on THURSDAY March 21st 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019