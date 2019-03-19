Home
Services
Godfrey Smith Funerals
182 Piper Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4084
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette FORDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Valerie (Jan) FORDE


1957 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Janette Valerie (Jan) FORDE Notice
FORDE, Janette Valerie (Jan) 16.1.1957 - 17.3.2019 Dearly loved wife of Mick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie & Colin Booth, Scott & Hayley, Corey & Holly, Katrina & Dan Milne. Adored Nan of Taylor, Madison, Liam, Ayden, Isabelle, Patrick, Katie, Harry, Mia, Caiden and Ollie. Beloved daughter and daughter-in-law of Lola & Chris (deceased) Noonan, May & Stan (both deceased) Forde. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Billy (deceased), Gregory (deceased), Chris & Victoria, Therise & Darryl, Patricia (deceased), Johnny & Annette. Much loved auntie of her nieces and nephews. Forever In Our Hearts The relatives and friends of Jan are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Cathedral of St Michael & St John, William Street, Bathurst on THURSDAY March 21st 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.