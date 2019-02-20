|
|
Jeffrey Joseph Noonan 14/5/1927 - 16/2/2019 Passed away peacefully in Bathurst Hospital. Much loved husband of 63 years to Phyllis. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Natalie, and Andrew & Karen. Grandfather to Shaun, Zenia, Taylor and Joshua. Great grandfather to Dylan, Zachary, Dominic, Charlotte, Jasmine, Dakota and Ellie. Brother of Kathy. WILL BE SADLY MISSED Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jeffery's life at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John at 11.00am on Thursday 28 February, 2019. Interment at Bathurst Lawn Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019