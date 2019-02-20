Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY NOONAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY NOONAN


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
JEFFREY NOONAN Notice
Jeffrey Joseph Noonan 14/5/1927 - 16/2/2019 Passed away peacefully in Bathurst Hospital. Much loved husband of 63 years to Phyllis. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Natalie, and Andrew & Karen. Grandfather to Shaun, Zenia, Taylor and Joshua. Great grandfather to Dylan, Zachary, Dominic, Charlotte, Jasmine, Dakota and Ellie. Brother of Kathy. WILL BE SADLY MISSED Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jeffery's life at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John at 11.00am on Thursday 28 February, 2019. Interment at Bathurst Lawn Cemetery will follow.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.