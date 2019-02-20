|
Joan STUCKEY 95 years of age. Passed away peacefully at St Catherine's Aged Care, Bathurst, on 15 February, 2019. Much loved wife of Eric (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Susan and Bruce Elliott, Louise and Peter Hallstrom. Treasured Mama to grandchildren David, Brownwyn, Kate, Emma and Mark, and great grandchildren Isaac, Julian, Elisabeth and Oscar. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Joan's life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am on Monday 25 February, 2019. Please wear bright colours, hats and fascinators to celebrate Joan's love of these.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019