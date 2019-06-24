Home
More Obituaries for John CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis CARTER


1927 - 1998 In Memoriam Condolences
John Francis CARTER In Memoriam
CARTER: John Francis 17/8/1927 - 24/6/1998 Have you ever had a husband Who meant the world to you, One you love so much And would miss the way I do. Those who are lucky To have a husband still Love him while you can As the world is such a lonely place When God takes him away. I often lie awake at night When the world is fast asleep And take a walk down memory lane With tears upon my cheeks. Our love always and forever xx Loving wife Barbara, Gregory, Kim-Maree, Bernadette and Peter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in The Western Advocate on June 24, 2019
