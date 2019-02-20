|
|
John Frances Neill 76 years of age. Passed away unexpectedly at St Catherine's Aged Care on 15 February 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia (dec.). Much loved father of Tracy and Janine. Grandfather of four and great-grandfather of five. Survived by his sisters Dulcie, Claude and Peg. REUNITED WITH MUM Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel at 11.00 am on Tuesday 26 February 2019.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019