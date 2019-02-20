Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for John NEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John NEILL

Notice Condolences

John NEILL Notice
John Frances Neill 76 years of age. Passed away unexpectedly at St Catherine's Aged Care on 15 February 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia (dec.). Much loved father of Tracy and Janine. Grandfather of four and great-grandfather of five. Survived by his sisters Dulcie, Claude and Peg. REUNITED WITH MUM Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel at 11.00 am on Tuesday 26 February 2019.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.