SALMON, John Henderson 'Jack' Passed away peacefully on June 24th 2019. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Margaret & Errol, Ross & Denise, Geoff & Gillian, Arthur & Kathy. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. The relatives and friends of John are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on MONDAY July 1st 2019, commencing at 2:00 p.m. Members of the RSL Sub Branch are invited to attend.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 27, 2019