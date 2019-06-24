|
|
TOOLE Joy (nee Hearne)
22.1.1926 - 21.6.2019
Late of Cheriton Retirement Village, formerly of Seymour Street, Bathurst. Dearly loved wife of Jack Campbell (deceased) and Reg Toole (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of John & Maria (deceased), Grant (deceased), Christopher & Kim, Ann & Geoff, Shane & Rosemary, Samantha & John. Beloved Granny and Nan to her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Remembered With Love
The relatives and friends of Joy are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on WEDNESDAY June 26th 2019,
commencing at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 24, 2019