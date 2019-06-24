Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy TOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy TOOLE


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joy TOOLE Notice
TOOLE Joy (nee Hearne)



22.1.1926 - 21.6.2019

Late of Cheriton Retirement Village, formerly of Seymour Street, Bathurst. Dearly loved wife of Jack Campbell (deceased) and Reg Toole (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of John & Maria (deceased), Grant (deceased), Christopher & Kim, Ann & Geoff, Shane & Rosemary, Samantha & John. Beloved Granny and Nan to her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Remembered With Love



The relatives and friends of Joy are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on WEDNESDAY June 26th 2019,

commencing at 11:00 a.m.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.