Kenneth Joseph Muldoon 82 years of age. Passed away unexpectedly on 3 March, 2019. Much loved father and father-in-law to Christina and Graham, Mick, and Adam and Rachel. Adored Pop to Sarah, Monique, Sam, Rachael, Shakira, Bridgette and Gabby (dec). Treasured Gran Pop to Ben, Alex, Piper and Lincoln. Cherished brother and friend. TO KNOW HIM WAS TO LOVE HIM Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ken's Life at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 13 March, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 9, 2019