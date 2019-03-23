|
Kerrie Jean Beale 62 years of age. Passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. Beloved aunt to her 'babies' Belinda, Brendan, Amanda, Kate, Chris, Kelly, Richard, James, Tracey, Amy, Ben, Clint, Lauren, Angelene, Emily, Jen, Kaisi, Adam, Josh and Shannon; and their babies. Cherished sister and sister in law of David & Kay, Lyn & Lenny (dec), Robert & Wendy, Sharon & Phillip, Linda, Chris & Denise, Julie & Ben, Michelle, Mark & Teena and Trish (dec). SHE GAVE SO MUCH AND DEMANDED SO LITTLE Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Kerrie's Life at the Assumption Church on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 11.00am. Interment at Bathurst Lawn Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019