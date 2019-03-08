Home
Margaret Veronica (MULLINS) MACK

Margaret Veronica Mack (nee Mullins) 74 years of age. Passed away peacefully on 6 March, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Paul and Kim, Helen and Paul, Janelle and Colin, Catherine and Mark, and Louise and Anthony. Proud and adored Grandma to her 8 grandchildren. Cherished daughter of the late Reg and Pat Bower of Junee. LOVE LEAVES A MEMORY NO ONE CAN STEAL Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street, Bathurst, on Wednesday 13 March, 2019, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the church on behalf of Daffodil Cottage.



Published in The Western Advocate from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
