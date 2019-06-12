|
|
BRADBURY, Marie Lorraine Passed away peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home on June 9th 2019, formerly of South Bathurst. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Grattan (deceased), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Judy, Brenda & Gerard, Gary & Cath. Cherished Grandma of Mark, Mitchell, Jonathan, Lauren, Sarah, Joseph, Isaac, Liam and Campbell. At Peace In God's Care The relatives and friends of Marie are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints' Cathedral, Church Street, Bathurst on FRIDAY June 14th 2019, commencing at 12:00 Noon, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 12, 2019