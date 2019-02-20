Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LENNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary LENNOX

Notice Condolences

Mary LENNOX Notice
Sister Mary Clement Lennox (Nancy) 93 years of age. Died peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Bathurst on 17 February 2019. Loved member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea. One of eleven children of parents James and Teresa Lennox (all deceased). Survived by her loving nieces and nephews Colleen, Dorothy, John & James, and their families. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street Bathurst, at 11.00am on Friday 1 March 2019. Interment at Maranatha Lawn Cemetery will follow.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.