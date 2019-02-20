|
Sister Mary Clement Lennox (Nancy) 93 years of age. Died peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home, Bathurst on 17 February 2019. Loved member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea. One of eleven children of parents James and Teresa Lennox (all deceased). Survived by her loving nieces and nephews Colleen, Dorothy, John & James, and their families. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, William Street Bathurst, at 11.00am on Friday 1 March 2019. Interment at Maranatha Lawn Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Western Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019