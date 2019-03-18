|
|
HALLINAN, Maxwell Patrick (Max) 21.1.1940 - 15.3.2019 Late of St Catherine's Nursing Home, Bathurst and formerly of 'Maxden Park' Glanmire. Dearly loved partner of Denise. Loved father and father-in-law of Ray & Wendy, Max, Martin & Fiona, Catherine & Mark and step-father of Darren & Eleanor, Jodie & Mark. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of his family. In God's Care The relatives and friends of Max are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Bathurst on THURSDAY March 21st 2019, commencing at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019