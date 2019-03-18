Home
Services
Godfrey Smith Funerals
182 Piper Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4084
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell HALLINAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Patrick (Max) HALLINAN


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Maxwell Patrick (Max) HALLINAN Notice
HALLINAN, Maxwell Patrick (Max) 21.1.1940 - 15.3.2019 Late of St Catherine's Nursing Home, Bathurst and formerly of 'Maxden Park' Glanmire. Dearly loved partner of Denise. Loved father and father-in-law of Ray & Wendy, Max, Martin & Fiona, Catherine & Mark and step-father of Darren & Eleanor, Jodie & Mark. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of his family. In God's Care The relatives and friends of Max are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Bathurst on THURSDAY March 21st 2019, commencing at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.