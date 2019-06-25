Home
Mervyn NANCARROW


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Mervyn NANCARROW Notice
NANCARROW, Mervyn 12.3.1929 - 22.6.2019 Formerly of Stewart Street, Bathurst. Dearly loved husband of Heather (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Phillip & Merzuka, Julie-Anne & Steve, Christina & Julius, James & Beverley. Loving Grandpa and Great Grandpa to his 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Forever In Our Hearts The relatives and friends of Mervyn are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Uniting Church, 140A William Street, Bathurst on THURSDAY June 27th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Holy Trinity Lawn Cemetery, Kelso.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 25, 2019
