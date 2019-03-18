Home
Godfrey Smith Funerals
182 Piper Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4084
Nancye Ross PEERS


PEERS, Nancye Ross (nee Coles) 3.3.1937 - 13.3.2019 Late of Railway Parade, Bathurst. Dearly loved wife of Michael (deceased), loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Fond sister, sister-in-law and auntie of her family. Remembered With Love The relatives and friends of Nancye are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the graveside in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery on FRIDAY March 22nd 2019 commencing at 2:00pm.



Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019
