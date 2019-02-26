Home
Services
Renshaws Funeral Services
88 Bentinck Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4265
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Norma JOHNSON Notice
Norma Mary Johnson 89 years of age. Passed away peacefully in Orange on 25 February 2019. Beloved wife of John (dec). Precious mother and mother-in-law of Catherine & Tony, Margie & Neil, Graeme & Diane, Robert & Chris, and Rosie & Michael. Adored Nan and Great Nanny. TO KNOW HER WAS TO LOVE HER Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John at 2.30pm on Friday 1 March 2019. Interment at Bathurst Lawn Cemetery will follow.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.