Norma Mary Johnson 89 years of age. Passed away peacefully in Orange on 25 February 2019. Beloved wife of John (dec). Precious mother and mother-in-law of Catherine & Tony, Margie & Neil, Graeme & Diane, Robert & Chris, and Rosie & Michael. Adored Nan and Great Nanny. TO KNOW HER WAS TO LOVE HER Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John at 2.30pm on Friday 1 March 2019. Interment at Bathurst Lawn Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019