CASSIN, Norma Mary "Smithy" 29.01.1930 - 28.02.2019 Much loved wife of Ross Smith (deceased) and Hillary Cassin (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry & Carol (deceased), Wayne & Kerry and Mark (deceased). Loved sister, aunt and very special friend to all. 'Another Angel up in Heavens Garden' Aged 89 years The family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Thursday March 7, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Western Advocate from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019