WHITFIELD, Norma May 12.12.1924 - 25.2.2019 Dearly loved mother of Philip (deceased), Susan and Graeme. Cherished Nana of Jesse, Scott, Prue, Luke, Lewis and great grandmother of Sierra. Late of Bathurst, formerly of Sydney and Green Point. Former wife of Frank Gordon Whitfield(deceased). Reunited In Heaven Family and friends are invited to attend Norma's funeral service to be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on FRIDAY March 1st 2019, commencing at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 27, 2019