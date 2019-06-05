|
HOWARD, Pamela Emma 19.1.1945 - 3.6.2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Max, cherished mother of Jacqueline (deceased) and Lisa. Beloved Nan of Jessica, Howard, Cody and Paige and great grandmother of Jack, Harry, Kaliber, Sylis, Peyton and Cameron. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janet & Gordon Hallahan. Always Cherished, Never Forgotten The relatives and friends of Pam are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Bathurst on FRIDAY June 7th 2019, commencing at 2:30 p.m., followed by private cremation.
Published in The Western Advocate on June 5, 2019