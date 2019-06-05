Home
Services
Godfrey Smith Funerals
182 Piper Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4084
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela HOWARD


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Pamela HOWARD Notice
HOWARD, Pamela Emma 19.1.1945 - 3.6.2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Max, cherished mother of Jacqueline (deceased) and Lisa. Beloved Nan of Jessica, Howard, Cody and Paige and great grandmother of Jack, Harry, Kaliber, Sylis, Peyton and Cameron. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janet & Gordon Hallahan. Always Cherished, Never Forgotten The relatives and friends of Pam are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Bathurst on FRIDAY June 7th 2019, commencing at 2:30 p.m., followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The Western Advocate on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.