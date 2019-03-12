|
Young, Pamela Betty (Pam) (nee McGarry) 8.4.1949 - 9.3.2019 Pam passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Much loved and loving mother of Lea and Amanda, mother in law to Mark, loving grandma to Taylor-Jane (dec), Patrick, Brianna, Cody, Joel, her fur baby Zelda and much loved sister and Aunty. Forever in our hearts. Family and Friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Pam which will be held at the Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on Thursday (March 14, 2019) commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Daffodil Cottage, Bathurst would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Chapel. TREVOR LEE & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS Australian Owned - All Suburbs F.D.A. of N.S.W. - (02) 9746 2949
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019