|
|
RAPLEY, Patricia (Pat) 2.4.1936 - 22.2.2019 Formerly of Russell Street, Bathurst. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pam & Bob (deceased) Tuck, John (deceased) & Joan, Les (deceased) & Pam. Fond aunt and great aunt. In God's Care The relatives and friends of Pat are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Bathurst on THURSDAY March 7th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019