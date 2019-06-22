Home
Peter Anthony "Mus" STAPLETON


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter Anthony "Mus" STAPLETON Notice
STAPLETON, Peter Anthony 'Mus' 17.6.1943 - 20.6.2019 Late of St Catherine's Nursing Home, formerly of Piper Street, Bathurst. Beloved son of Kitty & Leo (both deceased), much loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert (deceased), Mary (deceased) & Robert Ward, Johnny & Mavis (both deceased), Joan (deceased) & Robert Charlton. Cherished uncle to his 15 nieces, nephews and their families. Reunited With His Family The relatives and friends of Peter are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Cathedral of St Michael & St John, William Street, Bathurst on TUESDAY June 25th 2019, commencing at 1:30 p.m., followed by interment in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Western Advocate on June 22, 2019
