Reg Drayton (Reginald John) "Reggie", "The Cabanossi Kid" died peacefully in his sleep Monday 25/3/2019 in the indestructible home he built for his life -long sweetheart Margaret Dawn (Bromfield) while being admired and distracted in equal measure by children Steven and Lisa. He became youngest son to Percy & Nellie (Boys) 6/4/1934 in Portsmouth, Isle of Wight. Reg was the much loved brother of Cyril, Rose, Frank, Pim and Sylvia, uncle to Kerrie, Karen, Julie, Jen, Kim & partners, and extended family in the UK, grandfather of Jylissa & James, great grandfather of Paul. To fulfil Reg's wishes following a private cremation, his family will bring him home to take his well earned rest in the earth he nurtured, beneath the native birds he fed , in the adopted country he loved. Befitting a man who was embarrassed by gifts & attention and didn't want a "big fuss". "I would work 24 hours a day for my family" Should any friend of Reg's wish to show their respects in lieu of flowers: Daffodil Cottage, Bathurst Hospital Community Care & Macquarie Care Centre, who's sincere care and respect while helping Reg make his final voyage on his terms is beyond calculation.
Published in The Western Advocate on Mar. 29, 2019