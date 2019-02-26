|
Roy Ernest Armstrong 21/4/1926 - 21/2/2019 Late of 'Bracken Glen', Oberon. Passed away in the Aged Care Wing of Oberon Hospital, age 92. He will be much missed by his nieces and nephews Judy & Bob, June, Maree, Richard, John & Lesley, Bernard, Chris & Linda and their extended families. RESPECTED BY ALL Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Roy's life to be held at the Oberon Uniting Church on Monday 4 March 2019 at 11.00 am. Interment at Oberon Cemetery will follow.
