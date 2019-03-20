|
|
KOWALSKI: Stanley Richard (Stan) 17 March, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Sunny Corner. Dearly loved husband of Helen, loved father, father-in-law & best mate of Raissa, Jared, Annika & Dave, much loved Poppy Stan of Layla, Enly and Adrik, dear brother, brother-in-law and fond uncle of their families. Aged 61 years. A life lived giving, loving & growing. Forever in our hearts. A service of thanksgiving for the life of STAN will be held in the Oberon Public School Hall 15 Dart Street, Oberon (opposite the RSL) ON SATURDAY (23RD MARCH, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service private interment will take place. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and may be left at the hall.
Published in The Western Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019