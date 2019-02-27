Home
Tony WALL


1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences Gallery
Tony WALL Notice
Tony Wall 19/11/1948 - 25/2/2019 Passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Loving husband of Chris. Beloved father and father-in-law to Kristy & Paul, and Colleen & Allan. Proud and loving grandfather of Jack and Will. NO MAN IS INDISPENSABLE BUT SOME ARE IRREPLACEABLE Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Tony's Life at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John at 10.30am Friday 8 March 2019. A cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daffodil Cottage can be made at the Cathedral.



Published in The Western Advocate on Feb. 27, 2019
