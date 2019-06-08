|
|
Mr William Henry Burgess The Death has occurred of Mr William Henry Burgess known as Bill. Passed away peacefully on 5th June 2019 at Mercy Place Mt St Joseph's Nursing Home Young. Much loved husband of Norma (deceased). Devoted father and father in law of Yvonne & Col, Garry and Lyn, Graeme & Sharon, Pat & Russell, Darryl & Helen. Cherished Poppy Bill to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and his many friends. Aged 92 Years Rest In Peace An Anglican Service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Thursday 13th June 2019 in St John's Anglican Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Church to Cancer Research Australia. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Western Advocate from June 8 to June 11, 2019